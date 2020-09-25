Hesperia man arrested for attempted murder after choking his mom

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly choking his mom, officials said.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at approximately 9:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 17000 block of Sycamore Street in reference to an assault.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said the suspect, Carlos Montenegro, spontaneously choked the victim, his mother, and threatened to kill her.

“The victim was able to break free from Montenegro’s grasp and ran to another residence where law enforcement was called,” stated Reynolds.

Montenegro fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

The spokeswoman said the victim sustained bruising to her neck but denied medical assistance.

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Montenegro returned to his mom’s residence and was arrested.

Montenegro was booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 664/187(a)- Attempt Murder and is being held on $150,000 bail.

