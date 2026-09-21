Hesperia Man Arrested After Gun, 2 Pounds Of Suspected Meth Found During Big Bear Traffic Stop

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after deputies conducting a traffic stop in Big Bear allegedly found a loaded handgun, approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and several other drugs inside his vehicle.

The traffic stop happened at about 9:57 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2026, near Highway 18 and Delta Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies stopped the vehicle for multiple traffic violations and contacted the driver, identified as Oscar Gonzalez, a resident of Hesperia.

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According to the department, deputies determined Gonzalez was on parole and conducted a parole search of his vehicle.

During the search, deputies reported finding a backpack containing a loaded handgun and approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

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Authorities also reported finding multiple Xanax, fentanyl and opioid pills, black tar heroin, fentanyl powder, psychedelic mushrooms, scales and a large amount of cash.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked on allegations of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs for sale and violation of parole, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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He was being held without bail at the time of the department’s statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.

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(Photo courtesy of Big Bear Sheriff’s Department)

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