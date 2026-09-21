Hesperia Man Arrested After Gun, 2 Pounds Of Suspected Meth Found During Big Bear Traffic Stop

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after deputies conducting a traffic stop in Big Bear allegedly found a loaded handgun, approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and several other drugs inside his vehicle.
The traffic stop happened at about 9:57 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2026, near Highway 18 and Delta Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies stopped the vehicle for multiple traffic violations and contacted the driver, identified as Oscar Gonzalez, a resident of Hesperia.
According to the department, deputies determined Gonzalez was on parole and conducted a parole search of his vehicle.
During the search, deputies reported finding a backpack containing a loaded handgun and approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Authorities also reported finding multiple Xanax, fentanyl and opioid pills, black tar heroin, fentanyl powder, psychedelic mushrooms, scales and a large amount of cash.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked on allegations of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs for sale and violation of parole, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
He was being held without bail at the time of the department’s statement.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.
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