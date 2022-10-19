Hesperia man arrested after firing handguns in his backyard

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after cops found him shooting handguns in his backyard.

It happened on Monday, October 17, 2022, at about 9:00 pm, in the 10900 block of Fifth Avenue in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that deputies responded to shots heard in a backyard. When deputies arrived they found the suspect later identified as Karl Valverde had been firing handguns in his backyard.

The spokeswoman said Valverde was cooperative with deputies. He was arrested for Willful Discharge of a Firearm and booked at HDDC. He was later released with a citation to appear in court.

The investigation is being handled by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.

