Hesperia Man Arrested After Firing AR-15-Style Rifle During Domestic Dispute; Deputies Find Guns And Drugs

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after authorities say he discharged a rifle during a domestic dispute, prompting a search that uncovered multiple firearms, firearm manufacturing parts, controlled substances and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun at a residence in the 17500 block of Capri Street at approximately 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Leonardo De Leon was involved in an altercation with a woman as she tried to leave the residence. De Leon allegedly grabbed an AR-15-style rifle and tried to prevent her from leaving.

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“During the scuffle, De Leon discharged a round from the firearm,” the department said in its statement.

Deputies detained De Leon when they arrived, and a search warrant was authorized. Inside the residence, deputies located multiple firearms, high-capacity magazines, firearm manufacturing parts, controlled substances and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to the statement.

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De Leon was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons, corporal injury to a spouse, possession of a controlled substance while armed and willful discharge of a firearm.

The victim’s identity was withheld. The statement did not provide details about injuries.

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Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 844-909-3006 or texting “REPORT” to that number. Online reporting is also available.

(Photo courtesy of Hesperia Police Department)

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