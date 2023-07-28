Hesperia Man Arrested After Firing a Gun from His Car with a Child Inside

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after firing a gun from his car with a child inside.

On July 26, 2023, at about 12:36 p.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Seventh Avenue in the city of Hesperia in reference to a discharge of a firearm report.

Prior to deputies arriving, a witness saw the suspect leave the incident location. As he drove away, he held his hand outside the vehicle and fired a weapon. During the investigation, deputies located the suspect near the vehicle he was believed to have been driving.

The vehicle was occupied by a juvenile passenger. While a search of the vehicle was conducted, an unregistered assault rifle, ammunition and a military style plate carrier vest were located.

The suspect, identified as David Machado was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC246.3(A)- Willful Discharge of a Firearm, PC25850(C)(4)- Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, PC273A(A)- Child Abuse with Possible Great Bodily Injury or Death, PC30605(A)- Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

