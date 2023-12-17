Hesperia Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Home During Domestic Violence Incident

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 59-year-old man arrested for attempted murder is being held on a $1 million bail after police responded to a domestic disturbance call in Hesperia.

The incident, which occurred on December 15, 2023, at approximately 2:13 p.m., involved a man who allegedly physically assaulted a victim inside the residence located in the 18300 block of Damon Road.

Upon their arrival, deputies from the Hesperia Police Department quickly learned that the suspect, identified as Michael Filopowich of Hesperia, had barricaded himself inside the home.

Despite repeated attempts to engage with the suspect, he adamantly refused to exit the residence, intensifying the already volatile situation.

Concerned for the safety of all parties involved, law enforcement officers decided to force entry into the home. After a meticulously executed operation, they successfully apprehended the suspect, bringing an end to the standoff.

The victim, who had endured numerous bruises and scrapes as a result of the assault, received immediate medical attention at the scene.

Filopowich was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for PC 664/187 – Attempted Murder. He is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on December 19th at 12:30 pm.

