Hesperia Man Arrested After Allegedly Posing as Teen Online to Obtain Explicit Images From 15-Year-Old Girl

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after investigators said he contacted a 15-year-old girl online while posing as a 17-year-old and received explicit images from her.

Cameron David Nelson was arrested Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, following an investigation by the department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail. Authorities listed the incident location as the 16000 block of Adelia Street in Hesperia

The investigation began July 13, when Detective Elizabeth Holguin received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, investigators determined Nelson used an online chat platform to contact a 15-year-old girl who lives in Minnesota. Authorities said Nelson told the girl he was 17 years old and received explicit images from her.

Nelson was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a sex offense, in violation of Penal Code section 288.3(a), and possession of child pornography, in violation of Penal Code section 311.11(a). His bail was set at $100,000.

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Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Nelson’s photograph as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Elizabeth Holguin with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-890-4904.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reports can also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Department’s reporting system.

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