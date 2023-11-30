Hesperia Man Apprehended for Human Smuggling in Cochise County, Arizona

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Hesperia man was taken into custody in Cochise County, Arizona, last week on charges of human smuggling.

The apprehension occurred during a traffic stop conducted by members of the Safe Streets Task Force on West Courtland Road and Highway 191.

According to Carol A. Capas, Support Service Supervisor and Public Information Officer for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Michael Love, a US citizen from Hesperia, California.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Love was driving with a suspended license and was also transporting six undocumented immigrants.

All individuals involved were subsequently turned over to the US Border Patrol for processing.

The collaborative efforts of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, and Department of Public Safety were commended by Patti Polcari, who expressed her appreciation on the Facebook page of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office – Mark J. Dannels Sheriff.

“Love it when the bad guy comes to Cochise County and gets busted!!!! Fantastic job. Thank you so much to our CCSO, Border Patrol, and DPS working together!!” wrote Polcari in a Facebook post published on Thursday afternoon.

No further details were provided at this time.

Copy URL URL Copied