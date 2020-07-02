Hesperia man, 46, shot and killed in Fontana

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old Hesperia man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Fontana Wednesday afternoon.

On July 01, 2020, at 2:38 PM officers with the Fontana Police Department responded to shots fired call on the 12000 block of Glenheather Drive.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroners office said the victim Daniel Duran Sr., was transported to nearby Kaiser Foundation Hospital and pronounced him dead in the emergency room.

No other information was available for release at the time of this article.

The Fontana Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (909) 350-7740.

