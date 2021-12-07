Hesperia man, 39, shot and killed outside of Star Liquor Market in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man was shot and killed outside of Star Liquor Market Monday night in Victorville.

On December 6, 2021, at approximately 9:01 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded for a report of shots fired in the 14700 block of Seventh Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 39-year-old male inside a white Toyota Tundra suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Officials said the name is being held pending notification of next of kin.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect fled prior to deputies arriving and is still outstanding. However, they did not release any information about a suspect(s) of a possible motive.

Detectives with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.