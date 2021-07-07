Hesperia man, 31, arrested after Monday night pursuit

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit and barricading himself inside a residence Monday night in Hesperia.

On July 5, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle check on a vehicle that was parked near the intersection of Danbury Avenue and I Avenue.

The suspect identified as Damian Tate, a 31-year-old male out of Hesperia, fled the location in the vehicle and failed to stop when deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tayor Reynolds said that After a pursuit, Tate exited the vehicle and fled into a residence. Deputies negotiated and Tate eventually exited the residence located in the 17500 block of Lemon Street.

Tate was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the associated charges. Tate was also booked for his felony warrant for HS11370.1(a) – possession of a controlled substance while armed and PC29800(a)(1)- felon in possession of a firearm.

According to jail records, he is being held on a $250,000 dollar bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on July 7, 2021.

