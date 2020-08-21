Hesperia man, 29, arrested for sexual molestation of a minor

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Investigators arrested a 29-year-old Hesperia man for the sexual molestation of a minor and believe there may be additional victims, officials said.

The suspect, Matthew Kjellesvig was arrested on July 30, 2020, following a nine-month-long investigation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, in November 2019 investigators assigned to the Hesperia Police Station began an investigation into allegations of sexual molestation involving Kjellesvig, and a juvenile.

“Investigators obtained evidence that Kjellesvig performed sexual acts on the female victim, who at the time of occurrence was 13 years old,” stated the release.

He was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 286(B)(2)- Sodomy of a Person Under Age 16, PC 287(B)(1)- Oral Copulation of a Person Under Age 18, and PC 288(C)(1)- Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child.

Kjellesvig is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail and scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on September 3, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Kjellesvig’s booking photo is being released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.