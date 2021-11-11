Hesperia man, 29, arrested for downloading and distributing child porn

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Brandon Luis Vincent, a 29-year-old resident of Hesperia was arrested at his home over child pornography charges, officials said.

According to a news release, detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered Vincent was downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, a search warrant was served at Vincent’s residence in the 19200 block of Yucca Street.

( The 19200 block of Yucca Street in Hesperia — image: google maps)

“During the search warrant, Detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located,” stated the news release.

Vincent was arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography and booked at West Valley Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $75,000 bail and is scheduled for a court appearance on November 15th in Victorville.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at: JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG

