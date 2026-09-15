Hesperia Man, 26, Arrested After Investigators Find Child Sexual Abuse Material On Devices

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Trevor Angus Dene, a 26-year-old Hesperia resident, was arrested after detectives investigating a CyberTip allegedly found child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, authorities said.

Trevor Angus Dene was arrested on September 10, 2026, following an investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail.

According to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Department, the Crimes Against Children Detail received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on August 17 concerning the upload of child sexual abuse material.

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During the investigation, detectives identified Dene as the suspect and located images of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, according to the department.

The investigation was connected to the 14000 block of Sequoia Street in Hesperia.

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At the conclusion of the investigation, Dene was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of violating California Penal Code 311.11(a), possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $30,000.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-890-4904.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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