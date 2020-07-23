All News
Hesperia man, 25, arrested for assault on a deputy and child cruelty
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for child cruelty, assault with a deadly weapon, and causing injury to deputy after resisting arrest, officials said.
It happened on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at about 3:45 AM when deputies from the Victorville station responded to a disturbance call at the OYO Motel in the 15700 block of Mojave Drive.
Sheriff’s officials said, the 23-year old female victim reported her estranged boyfriend, Dwayne Hammer, came to the motel room she and their 1-month old child were staying in.
According to a news release, Hammer forced his way inside and held a knife to her throat and then her body while she was holding the child. The female victim ran from the room with the baby after Hammer demanded she leave.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted Hammer inside the victim’s room where he fought with deputies, causing injuries to the hand of one deputy.
Hammer was eventually taken into custody and was booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon, child cruelty, and resisting a Peace Officer causing injury. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on July 27, 2020.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy M. Martinez at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Hesperia man, 25, arrested for assault on a deputy and child cruelty
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for child cruelty, assault with a deadly weapon, and causing...
Apple Valley Town Council considers sales tax measure
Apple Valley, CA – July 23, 2020: At its July 28 meeting, the Town Council will discuss adding a ballot measure...
Modernization of the DMV Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
SACRAMENTO – As Californians adjust to the health, economic and societal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department...
Hesperia Lake Fishing Report 7/5 – 7/22/20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Lake fishing report from July 5 to July 22, 2020. Report completed by: Anthony Date of...
Employee finds juveniles breaking into classrooms at Morgan Kincaid Preparatory School
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Morgan Kincaid Preparatory School over the weekend....
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
-
All News4 weeks ago
Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect
-
All News2 weeks ago
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suspect arrested for murder in shooting that killed Hesperia man
-
All News2 weeks ago
Man found dead inside SUV in Wells Fargo parking lot
-
All News2 weeks ago
Murder investigation after man shot outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pregnant Woman from Hesperia Becomes Second In California to Die from COVID-19