Hesperia man, 25, arrested for assault on a deputy and child cruelty

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for child cruelty, assault with a deadly weapon, and causing injury to deputy after resisting arrest, officials said.

It happened on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at about 3:45 AM when deputies from the Victorville station responded to a disturbance call at the OYO Motel in the 15700 block of Mojave Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said, the 23-year old female victim reported her estranged boyfriend, Dwayne Hammer, came to the motel room she and their 1-month old child were staying in.

According to a news release, Hammer forced his way inside and held a knife to her throat and then her body while she was holding the child. The female victim ran from the room with the baby after Hammer demanded she leave.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted Hammer inside the victim’s room where he fought with deputies, causing injuries to the hand of one deputy.

Hammer was eventually taken into custody and was booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon, child cruelty, and resisting a Peace Officer causing injury. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on July 27, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy M. Martinez at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

