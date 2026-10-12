Hesperia Man, 22, Arrested After Deputies Recover Stolen Gun, Three Ghost Guns and Suspected Drugs

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after a traffic stop led investigators to recover a stolen handgun, three unserialized firearms, ammunition and suspected narcotics during an investigation.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, investigators with the Hesperia Gang Investigations Team conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at approximately 9:48 p.m. near Hesperia Road and Mojave Street.

Investigators identified the driver as Julio Pineda, whom authorities described as a known criminal street gang member who was released on his own recognizance in connection with a previous weapons violation.

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During a search of Pineda’s vehicle, investigators recovered a stolen Glock 48 pistol and THC products, according to the department.

Following the traffic stop, investigators obtained a search warrant for Pineda’s residence on Bodart Street in Hesperia.

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During the search of the home, investigators located three unserialized Polymer80 pistols, commonly referred to as ghost guns, along with ammunition, large-capacity magazines and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Pineda was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of multiple offenses, including possession of a firearm while armed under Health and Safety Code 11370.1, failure to relinquish firearms under Penal Code 29810, possession of controlled substances for sale under Health and Safety Code 11351, and possession of stolen property under Penal Code 496.

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Authorities did not specify the quantities of suspected narcotics recovered or provide additional details about the stolen handgun.

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Tips can also be submitted online.

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