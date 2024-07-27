 
Hesperia Lake Park Night Fishing is Back

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 26, 2024 | 9:16 pmLast Updated: July 26, 2024 | 9:20 pm
(photo courtesy of Hesperia Lake Park)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia Lake Park is excited to announce the much-anticipated return of night fishing at the lake.

Mark your calendars: from July 26th through September 14th, every Friday and Saturday, anglers can enjoy extended fishing hours and experience the serene beauty of nighttime fishing.

Operating Hours

  • Day Fishing: 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  • Night Fishing: 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM
  • Store Hours: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Fees

  • Anglers: $30.00 (5 fish limit)
  • Military Discount: $27.00
  • Senior Discount: $27.00 (Available for Hesperia residents only)
  • Children 10 years and under: $18.00 (2 fish limit)

This extended schedule offers the perfect opportunity for fishing enthusiasts to take advantage of the cooler evening temperatures and the tranquil ambiance of the lake at night. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or introducing your children to the joys of fishing, Hesperia Lake Park’s night fishing program provides a fantastic backdrop for all.

The on-site store is available for any fishing gear or snacks you may need, open from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Bring your family, friends, and fishing gear, and create some unforgettable summer memories at Hesperia Lake Park.

More Local News
(And the FIRST catfish caught on the FIRST night fishing session of 2024 goes to…. Juan from Victorville!! Caught on Northshore using shrimp. Congratulations Juan! Night fishing will be every Friday and Saturday until September 14, 2024. // Photo courtesy of Hesperia Lake Park)

