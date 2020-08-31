Hesperia home hit by bullets after shots fired

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a home inside the Hesperia Green Estates was struck by bullets.

It happened just before 3:00 AM on Saturday, August 29th in the 14400 block of Linden Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG the residents were sleeping and heard several gunshots outside, then found that the shots had been fired at their home.

Bachman said no suspects have been identified and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

