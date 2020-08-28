Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia father was arrested for murder, DUI, and gross vehicular manslaughter charges, months after a crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter Tristyn Shae Madole.

On April 28, 2020, at about 2:51 p.m., a motorist was driving a white Chevrolet van eastbound on Bear Valley Road between Mariposa Road and Cottonwood Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said Dale Madole, 39, was riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Bear Valley Road with Tristyn Madole as his passenger when he collided into the rear of the van causing him and Tristyn to be ejected off of the motorcycle.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the motorcycle then landed on Tristyn after she was ejected.”

Dale Madole sustained major injuries and was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment. Tristyn Madole was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

“During the investigation, Dale Madole was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with a Blood Alcohol Content over .08% at the time of the collision,”stated sheriff’s officials. “Madole was found to be at fault for the collision and in violation of CVC 23152(a) – Driving Under the Influence with an associated factor of CVC 22350 – Unsafe Speed for Conditions.”

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued a warrant for Dale Madole for PC 187(a) – Murder and PC 191.5(a) – Gross Negligence Vehicle Manslaughter while intoxicated.

On August 27, 2020, Madole was arrested at his house by deputies from the Sheriff’s Hesperia Station. Madole was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and is being held without bail.

