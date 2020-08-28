All News
Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia father was arrested for murder, DUI, and gross vehicular manslaughter charges, months after a crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter Tristyn Shae Madole.
On April 28, 2020, at about 2:51 p.m., a motorist was driving a white Chevrolet van eastbound on Bear Valley Road between Mariposa Road and Cottonwood Avenue.
Sheriff’s officials said Dale Madole, 39, was riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Bear Valley Road with Tristyn Madole as his passenger when he collided into the rear of the van causing him and Tristyn to be ejected off of the motorcycle.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “the motorcycle then landed on Tristyn after she was ejected.”
Dale Madole sustained major injuries and was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment. Tristyn Madole was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
“During the investigation, Dale Madole was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with a Blood Alcohol Content over .08% at the time of the collision,”stated sheriff’s officials. “Madole was found to be at fault for the collision and in violation of CVC 23152(a) – Driving Under the Influence with an associated factor of CVC 22350 – Unsafe Speed for Conditions.”
The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued a warrant for Dale Madole for PC 187(a) – Murder and PC 191.5(a) – Gross Negligence Vehicle Manslaughter while intoxicated.
On August 27, 2020, Madole was arrested at his house by deputies from the Sheriff’s Hesperia Station. Madole was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and is being held without bail.
Related articles:
Coroner ID’s 17-year-old Victorville girl killed in motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcyle accident in Hesperia shuts down Bear Valley Road
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
14-year-old girl rescued in Human trafficking bust at Ontario motel
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead in van parked outside of IHOP in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Man, 38, shot during a fight at Mariscos El Chaka, police looking for suspect
-
All News7 days ago
Woman injured after crashing into semi on NB-15 in Victorville
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Over $100k in damages after Adelanto stadium vandalized, suspect arrested
-
All News3 days ago
Police arrest Victorville man, 35, accused of raping 15-year-old girl
-
All News6 days ago
College students find creative way to reach socially-distant senior citizens
-
All News3 days ago
Police looking to return property stolen from a storage facility in Victorville