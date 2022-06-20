All News
Hesperia fatal hit-and-run suspect located and arrested in Stanton, CA
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old woman arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another in critical condition was released from custody after posting bail.
The suspect, identified as Katrina Hernandez, was arrested approximately 80 miles away in her hometown of Stanton, CA on June 16, 2022. Investigators followed up on leads and they were able to find Hernandez driving the involved vehicle described as a red 2019 Chevrolet Trax.
The pedestrian killed was identified as 29-year-old Emily Castaneda, a resident of Hesperia. The 32-year-old male pedestrian that was also struck by Hernandez remains in critical condition and his identity was not released.
The fatal collision occurred at about 4:15 am, on June 12th in the area of Cottonwood Avenue, north of Sycamore Street in Hesperia.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the female victim had fallen onto the roadway and the male attempted to assist her out of the roadway when they were both struck by the suspect vehicle.
Hernandez was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for VC 20001(a), Hit and Run Causing Injury/Death. She posted bail and was released the following day.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy F. Zavala or Sergeant Brendan Motley at the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 1-800-78-crime or online at www.wetip.com
Related Article: 1 pedestrian killed and another in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hesperia
