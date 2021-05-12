Hesperia family reunited with lost dog Cooper

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s Service Specialist J. McNinch helped reunite a Hesperia family with their lost dog six days after he was reported missing.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, was dispatched to the Hesperia Station and spoke to the victim, and took an initial report.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim advised his family dog had gotten out of their gated yard and was picked up near the intersection of Ranchero Road and Seventh Avenue.

SSS J. McNinch sought the assistance of Hesperia Detective R. Oakleaf to help with locating Cooper. Through investigation, Cooper was located at a residence in the City of Hesperia safe and sound.

As a reminder if you find a dog, here are some basic steps to take:

If safe to do so capture and contain the animal with care. If you see a stray animal, you may try to capture, and contain the animal if circumstances permit. Never put yourself in harm’s way by attempting to capture an animal that is behaving aggressively.

Check for ID or a microchip by taking the animal to a local shelter or veterinarian.

Post pictures of the animal on social media and in the general area of where the animal was found.

Take the animal to your local shelter. If the animal has no ID tag or microchip, its best chance of being reunited with its owner is generally at an animal shelter.