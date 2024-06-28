Hesperia Experiences Two Overnight Structure Fires, No Injuries Reported

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – On June 27, 2024, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires in Hesperia. Both incidents were contained, and no injuries were reported. The causes are currently under investigation.

Fire on Nantucket Street

At approximately 12:26 AM, reports were received of a possible fire in a garage on Nantucket Street. Firefighters arrived to find a well-involved garage with heavy fire conditions. An offensive attack was initiated to move into the home and contain the fire to the original area within the garage. Upon entry, it was discovered that the fire had extended beyond the garage and was actively burning in the attic and living space of the home. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, with the main damage contained to the garage and extension to the attic.

Fire on Arroyo Avenue

At 4:55 AM, firefighters responded to Arroyo Avenue to find a single-story abandoned structure with heavy fire showing through a portion of the roof. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack, moving into the structure to conduct a primary search, which was found to be clear. There were moderate fire loading conditions inside the structure. Firefighters on the roof deployed hose lines to limit fire spread and assist interior crews. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building of origin.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and both fires are under investigation.

