Hesperia drug dealer found with heroin, OXY pills, thousands in cash, and a gun

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow detectives investigating a source of heroin in their community were led to a home in Hesperia where they arrested the 36-year-old suspect identified as Fernando Gamiz.

Detectives Tom Lewis and Mathew Helms with the Barstow Police Department began their investigation in May 2020 and learned that quantities of heroin were coming from a residence in the 16000 block of Mesa Street in Hesperia.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, at approximately 8:13 a.m., Barstow Police Department Detectives served a narcotics search warrant at the suspect’s home and upon arrival located Gamiz on the property, officials said.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Hesperia Station Multiple Enforcement Team (M.E.T.) assisted Barstow Police detectives with the service of the search warrant.

(Photos: Barstow Police Department)

During the search of the property, detectives located:

Approximately a half-pound of suspected heroin (estimated street value of $5,600.00).

Approximately 800 suspected oxycodone hydrochloride pills also known as “OXY” (estimated street value of $16,000.00).

Over $11,000.00 in cash, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Fernando Gamiz was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center Jail in Adelanto for H&S 11351 – Possession of heroin for sales and H&S 11370.1 – Possession of narcotics while armed. He is ineligible for bail.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.