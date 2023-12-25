Hesperia Deputy Arrested; Drug Paraphernalia Found At His Home During Search Warrant

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy, identified as Jonathan Campos, 32 of Hesperia, has been taken into custody following an investigation that revealed he was under the influence of a narcotic controlled substance while armed.

The incident took place at the intersection of Elina Rose Ct. and Berlina Rd. in Hesperia on December 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

The investigation stemmed from an anonymous We-Tip received by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, alleging that former Sheriff’s Deputy Ricardo Baires and current Deputy Jonathan Campos were involved in drug activity, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted the thorough investigation that ultimately led to their arrest.

Campos, although off-duty at the time, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, suspected to be cocaine, and was in possession of a firearm.

Upon observation, investigators approached and apprehended Campos and Baires, who were found sitting in Baires’ vehicle at an empty housing development in Hesperia.

Additionally, suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia indicating sales were discovered inside Baires’ vehicle.

As a result of the findings, search warrants were obtained for both Campos’ and Baires’ residences.

Drug paraphernalia was found at Campos’ residence, while drug sales paraphernalia and ammunition were discovered at Baires’ residence.

Subsequently, Campos was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, as well as for possession of a firearm while in possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

Campos was booked at the West Valley Detention Center, and Baires was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sales, and for being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and was booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Both were later released on bail.

Notably, during the investigation, there was no evidence to suggest that Campos was under the influence while on duty, and no other Sheriff Department employees were found to be involved, the department said.

Following his arrest, Campos, a six-year veteran of the department assigned to the Hesperia Station, chose to resign from the Sheriff’s Department.

Baires, on the other hand, was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2018 and resigned in 2022.

Moving forward, the investigation will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, as stated by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has a number of readily available programs to assist all our employees with any wellness or addiction issues. I am disappointed Jonathan did not utilize these programs. Even though he no longer works for the department, I certainly hope he receives the treatment that he needs” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Recently, two other arrests have implicated both Riverside and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. In November, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken into custody while on duty for possessing a narcotic controlled substance. Samuel Espinoza, a 35-year-old resident of Fontana, was found armed and in possession of a suspected narcotic as he entered the West Valley Detention Center on 9500 Etiwanda Avenue, in Rancho Cucamonga.

A month prior to this incident, 25-year-old Banning resident Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, a former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy, was arrested after departing from a well-known “stash” house in Victorville. Upon inspecting his vehicle, law enforcement found 520,000 fentanyl pills, known as M30s, and a firearm. Additionally, authorities claimed they suspected his connections to a Mexican drug cartel.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Battisti of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Gangs/Narcotics Division at 909-387-8400.

Alternatively, individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.

