HESPERIA: Deputies shoot, kill suspect after domestic-violence call

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies shot and killed a suspect after receiving a domestic-violence call on Tuesday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies were first called at about 11:26 a.m. March 29, 2022, to a home in the 9900 block of 9th Avenue near Sultana Street for a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told Victor Valley News.

According to a nearby resident, authorities tried to contact a man inside the house, but the man refused to come out.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

“While on scene a deputy involved shooting occurred,” stated Rodriguez. “A male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Rodriguez said no deputies were injured, and besides the suspect, there were no other reports of injuries.

A stretch of the 8900 block of 9th Avenue between Sultana and Mesquite was closed during the investigation.

The Specialized Investigations Division is currently conducting the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

