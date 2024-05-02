Hesperia crime logs for the month of April 2024

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –On April 13, 2024, at about 9:44 pm, deputies responded to the 9700 block of Cataba Road reference a reported theft that was later determined to be a robbery. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG, “Upon deputies arrival it was learned, the victims were at the location with the suspect. The suspect later pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened the victim. The suspect took the victims personal belongings and fled the location.” The investigation is ongoing.

On April 14, 2024, at about 7:19 am, deputies responded to the 9200 block of Sixth Avenue reference a reported assault. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG, “upon deputies arrival it was learned, the suspect assaulted the victim and would not allow the victim to leave the residence. The victim sustained minor injuries.” The suspect identified as Danny Macias, 38-year-old resident of Hesperia, was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC243e)(1)- Domestic Battery.

On April 14, 2024, at about 7:56 pm, deputies responded to Seventh Avenue and Walnut Street reference a reported vehicle VS pedestrian accident. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG, “upon deputies arrival, it was learned the vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.” The investigation is ongoing.

On April 14, 2024, at about 9:33 pm deputies responded to the 14000 block of Main Street reference a reported traffic collision. Upon deputies arrival it was learned the vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG, “one driver exited the vehicle and the other driver accelerated towards the other driver’s person before fleeing the location. The investigation is ongoing.

On April 17, 2024, at about 10:38 pm, deputies responded to Target located in the 12700 block of Main Street reference a reported robbery. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG “the victims returned to their vehicle after shopping when the suspect pulled beside them with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded their personal items. The victims complied, and suspect fled the scene.” The investigation is ongoing.

On April 17, 2024, at about 9:35 pm, deputies responded to Dollar General located in the 8100 block of I Avenue reference a reported robbery. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG “the suspects shoplifted from the location and threw an item at an employee while fleeing, striking the employee causing a minor injury. Upon deputies arrival, the suspects were no longer at the location.” The investigation is ongoing.

On April 21, 2024, at about 7:20 am, Hesperia deputies responded to the Walgreens located at 17383 Main Street, for a reported burglary. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG “unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the business and took multiple items before fleeing the location. The investigation is ongoing.

On April 23, 2024, at about 1:48 am, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Juniper and Seventh Avenue. The driver did not pull over and a pursuit ensued. The driver exited the vehicle and fled. Deputies were able to detain the driver. The driver identified as Lawrence Poche 38-year-old, resident of Victorville, was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for VC2800.2(a)- Evading a police officer and PC148(a)(1)- Resisting Arrest. Poche is on felony probation for obstructing an officer as well as DUI.

On April 23, 2024, at about 6:28 pm, the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that later became physical. The suspect assaulted the victim multiple times before fleeing the location. Ongoing investigation in attempt to locate the suspect.





