Hesperia Community Day School Honored as One of the 8 Schools Recognized Statewide

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced this week that eight schools have been selected as Model Community Day Schools (MCDSs) for 2024. Hesperia Unified School District’s Hesperia Community Day School is one of the 8 schools recognized in the State and the only MCDS in San Bernardino County.

This is the first year community day schools have been considered for this honor. Community day schools are schools for students who have demonstrated a need for greater school conduct, attendance and/or social emotional learning support. The MCDS Recognition Program is a partnership between the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Continuation Education Association Plus (CCEA Plus).

“I commend these remarkable schools for demonstrating extraordinary commitment to students and their families,” Superintendent Thurmond said. “By providing students with myriad educational options, mental health resources, and other support services, these schools have addressed students’ needs, elevated their strengths and assets, and set them on a trajectory for success. This comprehensive support has prepared them with the necessary skills to move toward successfully completing high school, transitioning to higher education—academic and/or vocational—and entering the workforce.”

During the three years that the schools are designated as an MCDS they will be identified as models for districts that are planning to establish new community day schools of their own and to support existing community day schools that would like to expand and deepen their educational practices.

To apply for MCDS recognition, schools were required to perform a self-evaluation focused on the following elements: School Profile, School Management, Educating “This Whole Child” (Instruction), Educating “This Whole Child” (Social, Emotional, and Mental Health and Development), and Effectiveness.

Each of the honorees retain their designation for three years and will be recognized at the CCEA Plus 2024 State Conference. Honorees are required to submit to the CDE an annual assurance of conformance to model school guidelines for the second and third years of designation.

In recognition of the honor of being one of the first model community day schools in the state, Superintendent Dave Olney said, “This recognition acknowledges the amazing work of the Hesperia CDS staff who have transformed this program to best meet the needs of our community day school students. It exemplifies our commitment to the success of ALL our students.” Hesperia Community Day School Principal Chris Fore, added “Hesperia Community Day School exists to serve our students, and give them a second chance. Our staff is outstanding at caring for kids, they come to work each day with a lot of patience and passion for working with students. I’m excited for them, that the state recognizes the difference they are making in students’ lives.”

Complete List of 2024 Model Community Day Schools by County:

Fresno County

Pathway Community Day School, Central Unified School District

Sanger Community Day School, Sanger Unified School District

Los Angeles County

Dorothy V. Johnson High School, Los Angeles Unified School District

Montebello Community Day School, Montebello Unified School District

Mendocino County

Lighthouse Community Day School, Fort Bragg Unified School District

Orange County

REACH Academy, Santa Ana Unified School District

San Bernardino County

Hesperia Community Day School, Hesperia Unified School District

Tulare County

Lindsay Community Day, Lindsay Unified School District





