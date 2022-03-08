Hesperia caretaker arrested after stealing from her 97-year-old client, a WWII Veteran

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old caretaker from Hesperia was arrested after allegedly stealing from her client, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, officials said.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, at approximately 12:29 p.m., Sheriff’s Service Specialist Reynolds with the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a theft report at a residence in the 11000 block of Oak Street, in the town of Apple Valley.

Upon arrival, the reporting party told Reynolds her husband’s Rolex watch and over $200 in US currency were stolen. The Rolex was last seen on the victim’s wrist on March 2, 2022, officials said.

Reynolds conducted a thorough investigation and identified the suspect as Jessica Steiner, the caregiver to the victim.

On March 3, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Deputy Rollins contacted Steiner at her residence. The Rolex watch was recovered and returned to the victim, but Steiner had already spent the money.

Steiner was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of felony theft of an elder by a caretaker. She was cited and released on March 4, 2022.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Service Specialist Reynolds or Deputy Rollins at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

