Hesperia Boy, 15, and His passenger, 17, killed when Jeep Overturns; Several Other Teens Injured

Lake Los Angeles, California (VVNG.com) – A 15-year-old driver from Hesperia and his 17-year-old passenger were killed in a crash on Friday night that left several other teens injured.

The driver has been identified as Diego Manzo, a resident of Hesperia, and his passenger was identified as 17-year-old Alejandro Monge of Hemet.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023, on Fieldspring Street, south of Avenue O, in Lake Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s preliminary investigation revealed that Diego was behind the wheel of a 2019 Jeep, navigating north on Fieldspring Street when the vehicle unexpectedly veered off the road, causing it to overturn.

Tragically, none of the six occupants, all teenage boys, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Despite immediate medical attention, Diego Manzo succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, confirmed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Alejandro Monge died at the scene.

The CHP reported that two other occupants, a 14-year-old from Lancaster and a 17-year-old from Palmdale, suffered major injuries, while a 16-year-old from Littlerock and a 17-year-old from Pearblossom sustained minor injuries.

The devastating news has left the families of these young boys shattered and in profound grief.

To help with funeral expenses and to honor Diego Manzo and Alejandro Monge Ramos, the families have initiated separate GoFundMe campaigns.

Julia Manzo, a family member of Diego, humbly expressed their gratitude for any support during these difficult times, stating, “He was the most perfect, amazing, and selfless person we knew. So we’re asking with a heavy heart to please just help and support. Anything helps, and thank you all in advance. God bless you all.”

Blanca Monge, older sister of Alejandro, also pleaded for assistance in raising funds for the funeral services and ceremony, acknowledging any contribution as highly appreciated.

While the investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing, the CHP has not ruled out the possibility of alcohol or drug involvement.

Investigators are urging any individuals with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist Officer T. Lee at the Antelope Valley area CHP office or the CHP Los Angeles Traffic Management Center.

Link to Diego’s GoFundMe: HERE

Link to Alejandro’s GoFundMe: HERE To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)