Hesperia AutoZone closed after man shot in parking lot

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The AutoZone in the City of Hesperia is closed after a man was shot in the parking lot Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:30 pm, on March 27, 2023, in the 17100 block of Main Street near G Avenue.

According to witnesses, after hearing multiple shots, they saw a man lying on the ground and a woman screaming nearby.

Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department and deputies with the Hesperia Police Department arrived onscene rushing the victim by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The AutoZone parking lot was secured with crime scene tape as Homicide Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

UPDATE at 7:35 pm – Sheriff’s officials told VVNG the victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said, “the suspect is not in custody and I am waiting on confirmation on the gender of the victim.”

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)