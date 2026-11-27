Hesperia And Team Rubicon To Host Free Sandbag Training Dec. 4 And 6

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Hesperia and Team Rubicon will host two free, hands-on sandbag training sessions in December to teach residents how to help protect their homes and property from flooding.

The sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 6, at the City of Hesperia’s Public Works facility, 17282 Mojave Street.

Participants will learn how to properly fill and place sandbags and how different sandbag structures can be used to protect homes and slopes and control erosion.

Each session will last about two hours, and all training materials will be provided. Attendees must wear clothing that covers their legs and closed-toe shoes.

Registration is required, and each session is limited to 30 participants. Residents may attend one session. Register for the free sandbag training.

For questions, call (760) 947-1014.

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