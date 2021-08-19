Hesperia adult literacy program goes digital

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Branch Library is excited to announce that the Adult Literacy program has gone digital! Learners can now choose between in-person sessions and lessons over Zoom.

The Literacy program empowers our community with accessible education. It is completely free, and learners receive one on one instruction from their own tutor. Educational materials are also provided by the library for the learner and tutor to use.

The Adult Literacy program is staffed by a team of dedicated volunteers who are working hard to bring reading and writing skills to those who need them most in our community. These volunteer educators are finding new ways to educate, captivate and connect with their learners through this impactful program.

The library is always looking for more volunteers who are seeking to improve their community and have a real impact on quality of life for our learners. No previous teaching experience is required, only a high school diploma. We will train!

“The San Bernardino County Library knows how important reading and writing is in all aspects of life, and wants to make literacy available to everyone who calls our county home.” – County Librarian Michael Jimenez

If you or someone you know would like to improve their English reading, writing, and spelling skills, tutors can provide confidential one-on-one tutoring in these areas and more. Give us a call at 760-244-4898 or drop in to see us for more information.

