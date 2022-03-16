Heritage Fire in Oro Grande holding at 500 acres and is now 73% contained

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –The Heritage Fire in Oro Grande is holding at 500 acres and is now 73% contained.

On March 16, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire tweeted an update and said that as of 9:00 am, there has been no growth over the past 24 hours.

Firefighters will focus today on improving and extending containment lines, mopping up the interior, and patrolling for hot spots. Fresh units arrived this morning and will focus on reinforcing and extending containment lines, mopping up the interior, and patrolling for hot spots.

Fire activity remains low with creeping/smoldering ground fire and occasional smoke from the interior of the burn.

Additionally, since power was restored all evacuation advisories have been lifted. Residents are advised that hose lines and fire equipment may still continue to block some roadways.

Many trees within the Mojave river bottom sustained heavy damage and may fall with little to no warning. This hazard will remain a continual presence.

On Tuesday afternoon County Fire and the Victorville City Fire entered a unified command due to the perimeter of the fire. “While the fire line did cross the city limits overnight, it presents NO threat to the residents of Victorville,” stated a County Fire tweet.

At 08:00 this morning, the unified command was dissolved, and the incident returned to the singular command of San Bernardino County Fire.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the County Fire’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

(photo courtesy SB County Fire)

