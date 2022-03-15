Heritage Fire in Oro Grande grows to nearly 400 acres

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A fast-moving wind-driven fire burning near the Mojave River in the community of Oro Grande jumped from 3 acres to approximately 400 acres in a short amount of time on Monday.

The fire dubbed the #HeritageFire was initially reported at about 12:42 pm, on March 14, 2022, in the 14700 block of Heritage Way.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and reported they had 3 acres burning in medium-heavy fuels, with a moderate rate of spread. At that time, there was no initial structure threat, and a second alarm was requested for additional resources.

(Andrew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

Gusty north winds fueled the fire causing it to grow to 10-15 acres within 30 minutes. Approximately one hour into fighting efforts, the fire had jumped to 80 acres and was threatening at least 20 structures.

By 3:30 pm, firefighters continued making progress and officials put the fire at approximately 100 acres with 0% containment. At one point, the flames came dangerously close to a home on Sunflower Lane. The residents of the home were frantic to free their livestock from the approaching flames and get them towards safety. Other residents could be seen packing items into vehicles as they evacuated their homes.

By 6:30 pm, the fire moved quickly scorching the dry brush along the river bottom and towards the path of the legendary Roy Rogers Ranch. Several water-dropping helicopters worked quickly and saved the ranch from any damage.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Evacuations ordered remain in place south of Melrose Avenue to Roy Rogers Drive between Bryman Road and the Mojave river bottom.

A woman who spoke to VVNG said she owned the 40 acres of land where the fire first started. The woman said the fire was started by a debris pile that was on fire and basically got out of hand.

Victorville Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire, Loma Linda Fire, Chino Valley Fire, Rancho Cucamonga Fire, and Fort Irwin Fire are all assisting county fire. According to the latest totals, 22 engines, including 2 strike teams, and over 100 personnel were on scene and assisting with structure defense.

According to a Monday night tweet from the Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System (FIRIS), an updated video from the Heritage incident mapped the fire at 388 acres.

County fire confirmed the fire is 10% contained and islands of brush within the interior of the main fire continue to burn brightly and are widely visible. Crews will remain in place tonight with fresh resources arriving tomorrow morning.

OCFA’s FIRIS Intel 12 with an updated video of the Heritage Incident, San Bernardino County. Fire is mapped at 388 acres. pic.twitter.com/DcMaI16gU4 — FIRIS (@FIRIS) March 15, 2022

(OCFA’s FIRIS Intel 12 with an updated video of the Heritage Incident, San Bernardino County. Fire is mapped at 388 acres.)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.