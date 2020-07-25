Help Save Victorville’s Route 66 Museum: Drive-thru Fundraiser 7/25/20

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Route 66 Museum in old town Victorville is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser Saturday, to help keep the landmark from closing forever amid the pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and state business closure requirements, our famous, local landmark is in jeopardy! Join us for this unconventional car show and show your support,” stated the museum.

The one-day fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9 AM – 1 PM at the museum located at 16825 D Street, across the street from the Greyhound transportation center.

People are encouraged to cruise through in any vehicle and make a donation in any amount. Cash and checks accepted (make payable to California Route 66 Museum, INC).

Photos will be taken of each vehicle and posted online at califrt66museum.org

This is a drive-thru event event only. No parking, no vendors, no music, no awards.

Car and motorcycle clubs are encouraged to participate and drive-thru together.

Donations can also be made online via PayPal using the email address cart66musm@gmail.com. Checks can be mailed to PO BOX 252, Oro Grande, CA 92368.

(California Route 66 Museum Facebook)

