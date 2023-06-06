Help Find Dolores Padilla missing from Fontana since May 4th

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old woman missing for over a month.

Dolores Padilla was reported missing on May 4, 2023. According to the agency, Padilla has medical conditions and no medications. She is reported to be confused and disoriented. Her phone has been out of service and she has no vehicle.

Padilla is described as a Hispanic female, 5’3, – 5’8″, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Seahawks sweater and brown shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fontana Police Department at (909)350-7700.

