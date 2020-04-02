Help ensure the Victor Valley has a complete and accurate count in the 2020 Census

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. — Today is Census Day, the day that determines who is counted in the 2020 Census and where they are counted.

You can take the Census online from the safety of your home by visiting 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (see a list of numbers here).

Where are you living on April 1? Who is living with you on that day? Be sure to count everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of today.

Your response shapes the decision about how more than $674 billion in federal funding is distributed annually to local communities, like ours, to support schools, fire and emergency services, and healthcare. It is more crucial than ever to be counted to ensure our community receives its fair share of federal funding to provide vital resources during the next ten years.

Census Timeline:

April 1: This is Census Day. Everyone is encouraged to participate today, but it is not a deadline.

April 29- May 1 : The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens, mobile food vans, on the streets, and at nonsheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.

: The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens, mobile food vans, on the streets, and at nonsheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments. April 16- June 19 : Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.

: Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted. May 27- August 14: Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.

Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted. December: The Census Bureau will deliver the apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.

2021

March 31: By this date, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. The information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

