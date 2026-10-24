Hells Angels Member Sentenced To 136 Months In Federal Prison Following Fontana Child Exploitation Investigation

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-agency investigation involving Fontana police resulted in a 136-month federal prison sentence for a Hells Angels member convicted in a case involving the production, possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Ryan Van De Car, 42, was sentenced on September 3, 2026, according to a written statement from the Fontana Police Department. The sentence amounts to 11 years and four months in federal custody.

According to the department, the case marked the first time the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California charged production of adapted child pornography, and only the third such case charged nationwide.

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The investigation began on November 16, 2023, when detectives with Fontana’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received information from the FBI’s Inland Regional Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force about Van De Car’s suspected distribution of child sexual abuse material.

(Photo courtesy of City of Fontana Police Department)

During an undercover online operation, FBI investigators identified Van De Car as using multiple chat and social media platforms to communicate with juveniles and adults to obtain photographs and videos involving the sexual abuse of children, police said.

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On December 4, 2023, law enforcement agencies conducted an operation in Chino and Temecula. Van De Car was arrested, and investigators seized electronic devices and other evidence.

An examination of the devices revealed Van De Car used multiple social media platforms to sexually exploit juvenile victims and obtain and distribute child sexual abuse material, according to police. Investigators also determined he produced and distributed adapted child pornography and obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children. Authorities identified multiple victims throughout the United States.

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(Photo courtesy of City of Fontana Police Department) (Photo courtesy of City of Fontana Police Department)

On April 9, 2025, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Van De Car with distribution of child pornography; possession of child pornography; production of adapted child pornography; and production, distribution and possession of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Police said Van De Car was taken into federal custody and pleaded guilty to the charges on March 5, 2026.

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According to the department’s statement, Van De Car will remain under federal supervision for the rest of his life following his release. His release conditions will prohibit him from contacting or associating with any documented member of the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

The investigation involved Fontana police, the FBI task force, the Orange County Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The Los Angeles Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also assisted.

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Assistant U.S. Attorney Mirelle Raza of the Major Crimes Section prosecuted the case.

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