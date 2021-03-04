Hellah Sidibe passes through the Victor Valley as he runs across America

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An athlete on a transcontinental run across America passed through the Victor Valley Thursday morning as he aims to run 3,200 miles across 15 states.

Hellah Sidibe or better known on social media as ‘HellahGood’ has accomplished to run every day for nearly four years and after accomplishing what seemed impossible, he set his eyes on an even bigger challenge, by deciding to run across the country in just 100 days, or less.

Hellah is “Running Across America” from CA to NY, in an effort to raise money and awareness for Soles4Souls, a non-profit organization turning unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunities for people all over the world.

Day 1 of the transcontinental started in Corona, CA on March 1, 2021. Over the next two days, the athlete said he reached new elevations as he ran through a mountain landscape along old Route 66 in the Cajon Pass before reaching the community of Oak Hills.

“The elevation here is insane! Most I’ve ever gone through in a run but you know the motto, we gotta push through no matter the circumstances!,” stated Hellah on his Instagram account.

With temperatures in the mid-’30s on Thursday morning, wearing a black sweater with a GymShark logo, Hellah was seen running northbound on Mariposa Road in Oak Hills/Hesperia towards Victorville smiling and waving at passing motorists.

Hellah is hoping to clock up 32 miles each day with a target pace of 9-11 minutes. He also hopes he won’t need more than 15-20 pairs of shoes and estimates getting around 300 miles per pair.

“I really want to see what my body and mind can do and how much I can push it,” stated Hellah. “If I have to stop and even come back home, I’m gonna go back where I stopped and I’m gonna finish it, even if it’s on my own. I’m gonna make it happen.”

For those wishing to support Hellah on his venture, please follow the link to Hellah Sidibe’s JustGiving Page.

(Hellah Sidibe smiles as he continued running along Mariposa Road in Hesperia. – Photo taken by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

