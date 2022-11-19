Connect with us

15 freeway

Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville

Published

6 hours ago

on

helicopter lands on 15 freeway in victorville for an accident

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville.

It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.

The Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and found one critically injured occupant. CHP shut down the northbound I-15 Freeway for a Mercy Air helicopter to land.

helicopter lands on 15 freeway in victorville for an accident
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The woman driving the red sedan was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The collision caused a backup along both sides of the freeway, as both sides experienced a temporary closure.

Three tow trucks arrived onscene within a short time after the collision, and the freeway was re-opened a short time after.

helicopter lands on 15 freeway in victorville for an accident
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
helicopter lands on 15 freeway in victorville for an accident
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

More Stories

Facebook

Trending