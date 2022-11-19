15 freeway
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville.
It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
The Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and found one critically injured occupant. CHP shut down the northbound I-15 Freeway for a Mercy Air helicopter to land.
The woman driving the red sedan was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The collision caused a backup along both sides of the freeway, as both sides experienced a temporary closure.
Three tow trucks arrived onscene within a short time after the collision, and the freeway was re-opened a short time after.
