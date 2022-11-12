Helicopter requested for Head-on crash in Victorville on Mesa View Drive

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested, along with several ambulances to transport four injured people following a crash in Victorville.

Hugo C. Valdez – VVNG

The head-on traffic collision was reported on Saturday, November 12. 2022 at approximately 3:41 a.m., involving a red vehicle and a white vehicle on Mesa View Drive and Nyack Drive.

The Victorville Fire Department, Victorville Police Department, and AMR, responded and located 5 people in total.

Three people had to be rescued from one vehicle. In total, 1 person was listed in critical condition, prompting a helicopter to land on Mesa View Drive.

Three ground ambulances were requested for the non-critically injured occupants.

The helicopter was requested to land on Mesa View Drive to transport the critically injured occupant to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Mesa View Drive was shut down near the incident for an investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.