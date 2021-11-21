All News
Helicopter lands on National Trails Highway to airlift driver injured in crash
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande to airlift a driver injured in a crash.
It happened at about 6:03 pm, on November 20th, near 1st Street and south of Riverside Preparatory High School.
When emergency personnel arrived they located the older model Honda overturned and partially into a structure with the driver still trapped inside.
Victorville City Firefighters utilized tools to stabilize the vehicle and extricated the male and sole occupant from the vehicle. A helicopter was reported to land at the scene to airlift the male who was reported to be in and out of consciousness.
Traffic on National Trails Highway was temporarily stopped in both directions while the helicopter landed and transported the patient. Firefighters informed the owner of the damages and taped off the building.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.
