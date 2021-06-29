All News
Helicopter lands on I-15 in Apple Valley to airlift an injured motorcyclist
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Mercy Air helicopter landed on the I-15 freeway in Apple Valley to airlift an injured motorcyclist Monday night.
It happened at about 7:53 pm, on June 28, along the northbound 15 between Stoddard Wells Road and Dale Evans Parkway.
Firefighters from Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested a helicopter to land on the freeway. CHP conducted a traffic stop while emergency personnel loaded the patient. The incident prompted traffic to back up to D Street.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is investigating the cause of the crash.
