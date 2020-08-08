Helicopter lands on Amethyst Road for woman involved in crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A woman was airlifted with critical injuries following a crash late Friday night.

At 11:30 p.m., the Victorville Fire Department, deputies from the Victorville Police Department, and two American Medical Response (AMR) ambulances were dispatched to the intersection of Amethyst and La Mesa Roads for reports of a head-on crash.

– Photo Credit: Travis Dixon.

Upon arrival, firefighters located two vehicles with major damage; a gray 2018 Toyota Camry and a dark-colored sedan with a woman still trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated the woman from the vehicle and requested a helicopter to land near the scene to transport her to a trauma center.

The Camry sustained major front-end damage. – Photo credit: Travis Dixon.

The driver of the Camry, Jaalen “Jay” Thompson, told Victor Valley News that he was traveling westbound on La Mesa Road on a green light when he was struck by the dark sedan that was traveling southbound on Amethyst Road.

Although Thompson did not sustain major injuries, his girlfriend who is pregnant was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

“The dark colored sedan ran the red light and smacked my car,” Thompson stated, “She was also pregnant.”

The intersection was closed while authorities investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. – Photo Credit: Julio Solano.

As of 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the intersection was reopened.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.