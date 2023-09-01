Helicopter lands on 15 freeway in Victorville to airlift an injured motorcycle rider 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Mercy Air helicopter landed on the northbound I-15 freeway to airlift a motorcyclist injured in a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:05 pm, September 1, 2023, near the Dale Evans Parkway offramp.

Victorville City Fire responded to the solo-vehicle accident and requested an airship to land on the freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the rider was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center suffering from major road rash.

All lanes of the southbound 15 were temporarily closed while the rider was transported and the roadway cleared.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

Copy URL URL Copied