Helicopter Dispatched to Transport Critically Injured Pedestrian in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the Victorville Fire Department responded to a 911 call involving a critically injured pedestrian that was struck on Seneca Road.

Due to the significant injuries sustained, authorities called for a helicopter to transport the victim to a nearby trauma center.

The incident occurred after 6:30 PM at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Seneca Road in Victorville.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a person lying on the ground with severe injuries.

They promptly initiated medical interventions to stabilize the individual before arranging for AMR to transport the person to the designated landing zone.

The landing zone was established at Victor Valley Global Medical Center, where Mercy Air 2, the local air ambulance service, would take over and transport the pedestrian to a specialized trauma center.

Furthermore, the injured party required an additional supply of blood, which was urgently requested by the responders.

In addition to that, an ALS airship, an advanced life-saving aircraft, was also asked for assistance.

It appears the driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Victorville Police Department has taken charge of the investigation, working to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Seneca Road is closed between Rodeo Drive and Hesperia Road for the investigation.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation unfolds.

Copy URL URL Copied