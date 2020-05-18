Helicopter crew hoists injured hiker from Deep Creek Hot Springs

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old woman had to be hoist rescued to safety after injuring herself while out at the Deep Creek Hot Springs on Saturday.

Jaccisenojo Tucker, a resident of Fulton, TX was out hiking in the remote area when she suffered an ankle injury and was unable to continue hiking or even stand, officials said.

At about 8:40 pm, on May 16, 2020, the sheriff’s aviation helicopter 40King1 was requested to the hot springs and eventually located the injured hiker.

The crew located Tucker on a steep ridge at the 4,000 foot level above the hot springs. Due to the circumstances, it was determined that a hoist rescue was needed.

Tucker was secured into a rescue harness and subsequently hoisted into the helicopter, flown to Bowen Ranch, and transported by AMR to St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

