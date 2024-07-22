 
Helendale Woman Arrested for DUI After Collision on Highway 395 in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 21, 2024 | 7:06 pmLast Updated: July 21, 2024 | 7:12 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old Helendale woman was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle collision in Victorville on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:51 pm on July 20, 2024, along US Highway 395 near Sycamore Street. Officers from the Victorville Police Department responded to the scene, which involved a silver four-door sedan and a white two-door sedan.

The vehicles ended up on opposite sides of the highway.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta, deputies conducted a DUI investigation and subsequently arrested Tamara Shearer-Thomas.

Witnesses from the other vehicle indicated that a baby was in the car with the arrested woman.

Traffic on Highway 395 was temporarily halted in both directions as tow truck operators worked to remove the vehicles from the scene.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.


