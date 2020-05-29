Helendale man accused of distributing child porn released on bail

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Helendale man arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography was released from custody after posting bail several hours later, according to booking records.

Charlie Wilcutt Jr, was arrested after investigators began an investigation into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography, officials said.

Investigators determined the child pornography was distributed from a home in the 26000 block of Corona Drive in Helendale and on May 27th personnel from CAC, Hi-Tech Crime Detail and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Enforcement Detail (SED), served a search warrant at a residence.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Wilcutt was arrested for the distribution of child pornography PC 311.2 (A) and subsequently booked into Central Detention Center.

Booking records showed Wilcutt posted a $50,000 bail and was released from custody Thursday morning at 3:36 am.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

