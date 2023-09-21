Helendale home sells for over $1.3 Million, sets record for Silver Lakes

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Mediterranean-styled home broke a record as the highest home sale in Silver Lakes history, according to local real estate agent Annette Roper.

The home at 14629 Lighthouse Ln, Helendale, CA 92342 sold for $1.375 million on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

It was listed in July at $1.49 million. Team Roper Hernandez of Coldwell Banker Home Source, represented the sellers.

The single-story home is located on a point lot on the North Lake and was built in 2018.

It has four bedrooms, 5 and ¾ bath and more than 4,400 square feet of living space on a 13,650 square-foot lot.

It boasts a ”Spool”, which is a large Spa/small pool custom built with Pebble-tech, travertine tile, stacked travertine face and Infinity edge, fully paid solar consisting of 41 panels, two separate two-car garages, dramatic exterior lighting, and Turkish travertine floors throughout.

With approximately 130 feet of waterfront, the listing wouldn’t be complete without a dock.

In fact, the home includes two Cantilevered docks with multiple levels including space for storing kayaks and paddle-boards beneath.

According to the June 2023 High Desert Housing Report provided by Coldwell Banker, the median sold price for a single-family residence in Helendale/Silver Lakes is $350,000.

The report showed that Barstow area remains the most affordable, with median home prices at $257,000, while Oak Hills remains the most expensive community in the Victor Valley, with a median sold price of $572,000.

ABOUT SILVER LAKES

Silver Lakes is a private community between Victorville and Barstow. Low monthly HOA dues include use of all of the amenities including a 27 hole championship Ted Robinson designed golf course, tennis courts, Bocce ball courts, Pickle Ball courts, gorgeous clubhouse, library, Olympic sized swimming pool, Gym, Equestrian facilities so you can stable your horses, Beach and boat launch, two beautiful lakes for fishing, boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, and even windsurfing!

